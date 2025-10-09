Majestic view of Mount Everest from Bihar gets 2 million views, internet spellbound

A breathtaking view of Mount Everest from Bihar has left the internet spellbound. The world’s tallest peak became visible from Jainagar, a small border town in Bihar's Madhubani district, earlier this week after a spell of rainfall cleared the air. X user Satyam Raj shared a video of the Himalayas, as seen from Bihar. (X/@Satyamraj_in)

X user Satyam Raj shared a video of the snowcapped peaks of the Himalayas, as visible from Jainagar, on social media.

Mt Everest, as seen from Bihar

Raj told HT.com that the video was filmed by a friend on October 6. “Her relatives are from Jainagar and she had gone there to visit them. She took the video on 6 October 2025,” he said, referring to the friend who took the now-viral video.

“Himalayas are visible from that region whenever the weather is clear. It had rained that day which made the visibility even better,” he added.

Sharing the video on X, Raj wrote: “View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar.”

The video has collected over 2 million views on X, where people posted appreciative comments.

“Mt Everest is 170 km distance from Jainagar..really fascinating how far it is visible.. What you are seeing is the entire width of Nepal,” wrote one X user.

“If such a place existed in any other state, it would have been proudly marketed and developed as the “Everest View Point”, attracting resorts, tourists, and commercial activities all around,” another theorized.

Many shared labelled pictures showing exactly where Mt Everest is visible in the video.

This is not the first time that the Himalayas have been seen from Bihar. A similar sight had greeted residents during the pandemic of 2020, when air pollution levels decreased dramatically.

“Mountains were also clearly visible during the COVID period because of the significantly lower pollution levels,” Satyam Raj told HT.com.