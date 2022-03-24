Mama cat gently wakes up her kittens in this heartwarming video

A video of a cat waking up its young ones with lots of love has left netizens happy. Shared on Reddit, the video is super adorable to watch. The clip may leave you saying aww multiple times. There is also a chance that you will end up watching the wholesome more than once.

“Mommy cat gently wakes up her kittens,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a few kittens sleeping together in what appears to be a basket. The mama cat is seen leaning into the basket and licking her little babies to wake them up. What makes the video even more endearing to watch is the sound she makes while waking up the kitties.

Take a look at the adorable video and don’t forget to turn up the volume:

The video showcasing the sweet interaction between the mama cat and her kitten was posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, it has gathered about 51,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Makes me wish I could shrink and jump in,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is literally the cutest thing I've ever seen on reddit. The noises are beyond adorable lol,” shared another. “That is a basket of happiness! Thank you for sharing; I needed to see this today!” expressed a third. “Oh my God the noises she’s making are too cute,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?