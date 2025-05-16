Mama cat looks back every few steps to ensure kitten’s safety on narrow high beam. Adorable video

A touching video showcasing a mama cat navigating a narrow metal beam high up on the side of a building, with her kitten following closely behind, has captured the hearts of viewers. The clip, shared on the social media platform X by the account ‘Nature is Amazing’, has amassed over one million views and sparked an outpouring of admiration for the feline mother’s devotion. A mama cat carefully guided her kitten along a narrow beam, frequently checking on it. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

The footage reveals the mama cat moving cautiously along the precarious beam, pausing every few steps to glance back and check on her little one. The kitten, tiny and vulnerable, mirrors her movements, slowly making its way under the watchful eye of its mother. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Every 10 steps mama cat turns back to check on her little precious kitten," perfectly encapsulating the tender scene.

Watch the clip here:

Social media responds with warmth

The video has inspired a flood of heartfelt comments, with users expressing awe at the mother’s protective instincts. Many described the scene as “utterly adorable,” and “a perfect example of love and care.” One viewer remarked, “This is pure love—she’s making sure her baby is safe every step of the way.” Another user shared, “It’s incredible how maternal instincts cross all species boundaries.” Others reflected on the kitten’s bravery, commenting on how impressive it was for such a small creature to follow along a high, narrow beam.

Several commenters noted how the mama cat’s frequent glances back created a reassuring atmosphere. One wrote, “It’s as if she’s saying, ‘I’m right here, don’t worry.’” Another added, “This reminds me of my own mum checking on me during tough times.” Others were moved to share personal anecdotes of their pets’ protective behaviours, illustrating a universal connection between humans and animals. Some even joked lovingly, “That kitten has the best mum ever!”

The comments also included a touch of humour and empathy, with one user joking, “This clip made my day!” while another expressed relief, “So glad the kitten is keeping up — I was worried for a moment!”