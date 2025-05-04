Menu Explore
Man rubs tiger's belly like it's a house cat, internet left in disbelief. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 04, 2025 05:05 PM IST

A video of a man rubbing a tiger’s belly in the snow stunned internet.

If you’re a cat owner, you likely know how much felines enjoy a good belly rub. But have you ever imagined giving a belly massage to a full-grown tiger? A resurfaced video, originally posted on Instagram in 2022 by the account @mihail_tiger, has gone viral again after being reshared on the platform X by the page 'Nature is Amazing'. The shocking clip features a man casually rubbing the belly of a massive tiger while both relax in the snow.

A viral video showed a man rubbing a tiger’s belly in the snow.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
Tiger’s unexpected reaction steals the show

What’s most captivating about the clip is the tiger’s reaction. Instead of displaying the usual signs of dominance or aggression associated with big cats, this tiger appears completely at ease. It stretches out comfortably, eyes half-closed, clearly enjoying the human affection. The caption accompanying the post simply reads, “tiger belly rubs,” but the visuals say so much more.

Watch the clip here:

Social media erupts with reactions

Since being posted on X, the video has racked up over 2.2 million views and sparked a flood of reactions from users. Comments ranged from astonishment to admiration — and, in some cases, deep concern.

One user joked, “My cat barely lets me do this. This man has a magic touch!” Another remarked, “That tiger looks happier than me on a Sunday morning.” Someone else commented, “Is this a tiger or a giant kitten?” while another viewer wrote, “I didn’t know tigers had such soft sides!”

There were also those who expressed caution: “Beautiful moment, but let’s not forget — it’s still a wild animal,” and “This could’ve gone so wrong, but wow, what a bond.” Some marvelled at the trust between man and beast, saying, “Incredible trust. Shows what care and understanding can achieve.” Another reaction read, “This is the most peaceful tiger I’ve ever seen.” Yet another user said, “It’s a cat no matter the size”

