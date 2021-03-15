Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Parents can go to any extent to protect and take care of their children. The notion stands true for the birds too. A Facebook post featuring a dedicated mama bald eagle keeping her eggs warm amid snowfall is such an example. Shared by Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, the post consists of several pictures showing the mama eagle named Jackie and her partner Shadow taking care of their eggs in extreme weather conditions.
“With snow falling in Big Bear for most of today, Jackie hunkered down and did the vast majority of the egg-sitting, as she always does during bad weather. She of course is certain that she is the most capable to protect the eggs, so she sat and sat, napping and getting snow covered in between occasionally shaking it all off,” reads the caption. The post then goes on to describe how Jackie, assisted by her partner Shadow, is taking care of her eggs in that much snow.
“Bald eagles have over 7000 feathers, including a layer of down--that traps warm air pockets next to their body--covered by heavy interlocking waterproof feathers...so, it's like Jackie has on 2 or 3 warm winter jackets,” it explains further. The pictures show Jackie keeping the eggs warm while being covered in heavy snow.
The post ends with a line about how the eagle couple and the eggs are all doing fine sitting through the storm.
Take a look at the detailed post and the images:
Shared on March 11, the post has garnered more than 24,000 reactions. While many were surprised at the amazing capability of the female bald eagle, others simply shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the post.
“God’s amazing creatures,” wrote a Facebook user. “Parenting at its best,” commented another. “All my love for Jackie and Shadow,” said a third.
If you’re already a fan of this bald eagle couple, then check out this video showing a glimpse of their daily activities.
What are your thoughts on this amazing post?
