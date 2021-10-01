Mama spider monkey tightly holds her newborn baby in this super sweet video

A mother’s love is special and this video of a mama spider monkey and her newborn baby shows just how precious it is. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for a wholesome watch.

Chester Zoo took to Instagram to share the video. “BABY SPIDER MONKEY BORN! Look how tightly mum Kiara holds her precious new arrival,” they wrote while sharing the video. They also added how the lives of these creatures are threatened due to various reasons. “Habitat destruction, hunting and illegal trafficking have wiped out more than a quarter of ALL spider monkeys in the wild,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted, has gathered nearly 20,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments. Many shared how the baby looks absolutely adorable.

“The cutest ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet baby,” shared another. “Adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

