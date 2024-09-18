Menu Explore
Man balances bowls filled with soup while cycling on busy road: ‘That takes serious skills’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 18, 2024 07:07 PM IST

A man has gone viral after a video of his skills surfaced online. The video shows him holding a tray in one hand and managing his cycle using the other.

A man’s balancing skills has turned into a source of discussion among social media users. Why? A video shared on Instagram shows him holding a tray filled with huge soup bowls while cycling. He perfectly balances the tray as he navigates through the busy road while on his cycle.

The image shows a man navigating a busy road on a bicycle while balancing a tray filled with soup bowls. (Instagram/@saigonhappytour)
The image shows a man navigating a busy road on a bicycle while balancing a tray filled with soup bowls. (Instagram/@saigonhappytour)

The video was posted on the Instagram page saigonhappytour. It isdedicatedd to a travel agency in Vietnam.

Take a look at the video of the balancing skills:

The video has gone viral on social media. Till now, it has gathered over one million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

Social media in disbelief:

The man’s balancing skills left people surprised. Many were amazed and called him a “legend”.

An individual posted, “Wow! That takes serious skills!!!! Saigon is an amazing place with amazing people!” Another added, “I love this so much. It made me so proud of my people.”

A third expressed, “There should be an Olympics event for delivering a tray of food on a bicycle.” A fourth wrote, “Whatever he's paid,it isn't enough.”

A few, however, expressed their concerns about the food getting dirty. A person posted, “By the time it reaches the food, it will be cold and dusty.” Another commented, “Looks cool but I prefer the food is covered.”

What are your thoughts on this video of a man balancing a tray while cycling?

