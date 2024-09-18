Man balances bowls filled with soup while cycling on busy road: ‘That takes serious skills’

A man’s balancing skills has turned into a source of discussion among social media users. Why? A video shared on Instagram shows him holding a tray filled with huge soup bowls while cycling. He perfectly balances the tray as he navigates through the busy road while on his cycle. The image shows a man navigating a busy road on a bicycle while balancing a tray filled with soup bowls. (Instagram/@saigonhappytour)

The video was posted on the Instagram page saigonhappytour. It isdedicatedd to a travel agency in Vietnam.

Take a look at the video of the balancing skills:

The video has gone viral on social media. Till now, it has gathered over one million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

Social media in disbelief:

The man’s balancing skills left people surprised. Many were amazed and called him a “legend”.

An individual posted, “Wow! That takes serious skills!!!! Saigon is an amazing place with amazing people!” Another added, “I love this so much. It made me so proud of my people.”

Also Read: Woman balances a bottle on her head while riding bicycle

A third expressed, “There should be an Olympics event for delivering a tray of food on a bicycle.” A fourth wrote, “Whatever he's paid,it isn't enough.”

A few, however, expressed their concerns about the food getting dirty. A person posted, “By the time it reaches the food, it will be cold and dusty.” Another commented, “Looks cool but I prefer the food is covered.”

What are your thoughts on this video of a man balancing a tray while cycling?