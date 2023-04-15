Man breaks into opera at eatery after seeing pizza, impresses other customers

Pizza is a dish that is widely popular among people across the world. You may also be someone who absolutely loves this dish. However, do you love it as much as this man who started singing upon seeing the dish? Yes, that really happened and a video of the incident has left people amused. The image shows the man who started singing after seeing pizza.(Reddit/@LeSpatula)

The video is posted on Reddit. “POV: You're an Opera singer in a restaurant,” reads the caption shared along with the clip. The video opens to show the man sitting at a table waiting for his food. As soon as his pizza is served, he breaks into opera and that too in an amazing voice. Throughout the rest of the video, he keeps on singing, only to stop momentarily to take bites out of a slice. The video ends with the other customers in the restaurant applauding his performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared nine days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“I’d love to see him try this in a Waffle House,” commented a Reddit user. “POV: You're in a restaurant when a guy starts singing opera,” joked another. “I’d be both impressed and annoyed,” posted a third. “And then everybody clapped,” wrote a fourth.