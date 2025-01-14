Man brings photo of dead mother to Kumbh, leaves internet in tears: ‘Aisa beta sabko mile’

As the Maha Kumbh Mela begins in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, with an estimated 45 crore devotees set to take the holy dip, a seven-ring security plan has turned the mela area into a fortress to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Amid the massive influx of people and the fervour of the occasion, social media has been flooded with videos and photos of the grand event. 45 crore devotees are set to take the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.(X/@appyynotfizz)

In the midst of this flood of posts, one heartwarming photo is capturing the attention of the internet. The image shows a man standing at the Sangam, holding the framed photo of his deceased mother, preparing to take a dip in her memory. The photo has gone viral with the caption, "This is what we call love, right?" leaving the internet in tears.

Take a look at the post:

The emotional scene touched the hearts of many. One user shared a personal story, writing, “I had also promised my grandfather that I would take him to Baijnath Dham, but he passed away. Then, I took his photo and went there to fulfill my promise.” Others responded with words of appreciation, calling the moment “wholesome,” and flooding the comments section with heart and crying emojis. One comment read, “Aisa beta sabko mile” (May everyone have such a son)."

In preparation for the influx of devotees, the police have implemented a comprehensive security plan for the event. The entire mela area has been declared a ‘no vehicle zone,’ with a traffic diversion plan across all seven routes leading to the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

To ensure the safety and smooth management of the crowd, authorities have set up a network of 2,751 CCTV cameras, including 328 AI-enabled cameras at key locations like the Sangam and the tent city. Additionally, AI-powered analytics systems are being used to monitor and manage the massive crowds.

Approximately 40,000 policemen, including paramilitary forces and teams from the UP technical services, have been deployed around the mela area to maintain security and assist pilgrims. IG (Prayagraj range) Prem Gautam confirmed the extensive security measures, emphasising the efforts to ensure a safe and smooth experience for the millions of devotees.

