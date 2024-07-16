Man calls India’s ceremonial outfits for 2024 Paris Olympics ‘tacky’, compares them to Mongolia's uniform

During the Ceremonial send-off organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in New Delhi weeks ago, the new kits, ceremonial dress, playing kit, performance shoes, and travel gear of the Indian team for the 2024 Paris Olympics were unveiled. A few days ago, a man shared his reaction to the Indian dresses and compared them to Mongolia’s official uniform. In his post, he called Team India's uniform “tacky.” A man shared this picture comparing India’s ceremonial outfits for the 2024 Paris Olympics with those of Mongolia. (Screengrab)

“Looking at the Indian Olympic Uniform contrasted with Mongolia's. D**n, does everything we make have to look tacky, I swear. You'd think at least the Olympic ceremony would look at least refined,” he wrote. He also posted two pictures. One shows India’s attire, and the other shows Mongolian attire.

In a follow-up post on the same thread, he added, “This was done by an actual ‘design house’. Same design house that designed at Ambani wedding for Kardashians. If anything, it shows that these people don't care about representing the nation or creating national design. Gave minimal effort and moved on to celebs.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

A man shared this X post comparing India's and Mongolia's 2024 Paris Olympic ceremonies outfits. (Screengrab)

With over 5.8 lakh views, the viral X post has accumulated more than 7,300 likes. Further, it has also gathered tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this post?

An individual agreed with the original poster and wrote, “It's giving an Independence Day function at school vibe.”

Another suggested, “Bharat has so many traditional dresses. Adapt any of these to create an aesthetic Olympic uniform. Give this as a competition to students at NIFT instead of established designers.”

A third argued, “I actually think these look good. Someone explain what the issue is?”

A fourth person joined and added, “Even the fabric is horrendous. When will the heads realise that investing more time, money, and better resources in this is a necessity? Get big clothing brands/companies to sponsor it, at least. This is how the country is represented; people need to take it seriously!”

“The three kits included the playing kit designed by JSW Inspire, the ceremonial dress designed by Tarun Tahiliani-owned TASVA and performance shoe and travel gear by PUMA were on show during a ramp-walk by the confident athletes,” PIB wrote in a press release.