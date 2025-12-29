Man claims 5 crore is not enough to retire in India, sparks debate: ‘Half-baked statement’

A finance influencer has sparked a debate by claiming that ₹5 crore is not enough to retire comfortably in India. Sumit Behal, a Gurugram-based influencer, triggered a heated conversation on salaries and net worth with his polarising post. How much does one need to retire comfortably in India? Social media debates.

“You cannot retire on 5 Crore in India,” Behal posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) yesterday. In less than 24 hours, the post has collected over 2 lakh views and dozens of comments.

He did not specify whether he meant ₹5 crore in liquid assets or total net worth.

Is ₹ 5 crore enough?

Many social media users disagreed with Behal’s take, pointing out that a corpus for retirement depends upon one’s lifestyle and spending habits.

“If one has own house and 2 kids or less, 5 cr is more than enough if asset allocation is proper or bucket strategy is followed. If one does not have their own house and wants to buy one, it is a different story…” one X user posted.

“One can retire with that amount. What is more challenging is medical cost. That's a grey area. Hence keep working,” another said.

“ ₹5 crore retirement may work in a Tier-3 city with an owned home . In Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities, it’s extremely tough,” an X user named Naveen opined.

Some say ‘ragebait’

Many were of the opinion that ₹5 crore is more than enough to retire comfortably, and accused the finance influencer of posting ‘ragebait’ to farm engagement.

“You cannot retire on ₹5 crore” — said every doom-monger who forgets some people live below metro extravagance,” a person said.

“Ragebait ki baat hi alag hai,” trader Vivek Gautam added.

“Half baked statement. WHY? Tell us more about your lifestyle and expenses. Let's see if you're planning for surviving or just being a spoiled brat,” an X user wrote. “This is very subjective and hence debatable,” another said.