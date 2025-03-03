Man claims to get 111 Bumble matches at Bengaluru airport in 10 mins, internet in disbelief

Indian social media is in disbelief over a man’s claim that he managed to get 111 matches after just 10 minutes of using a dating app at Bengaluru airport. X user Ankit shared a screenshot of his dating app matches on the social media platform on Sunday. A man claimed he got 111 dating app matches in a matter of 10 minutes in Bengaluru(Representational image)

The screenshot, which seems to resemble Tinder or Bumble, shows a "Chats" section with "Your matches". The number of matches stands at 111, and Ankit used emojis to cover the profile pictures of the women who matched with him.

“10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need,” he wrote on X.

The reactions

The post has collected over 2 lakh views and a ton of reactions in a matter of one day. The comments under the post ranged from amused to disbelieving.

“I gotta see your profile,” wrote one person, to whom Ankit replied saying: “At a certain point in my life I made 8L selling mentorship for Bumble. The bottom line is- it's not about how you look but what you look like. I am 5'9" and probably not very handsome.”

“My brain can never fathom a man getting so many likes tbvh,” another X user admitted.

“111 matches! Is that even possible?” a third questioned. “My mind was blown when I first saw. But then makes sense, there are certain traits that stand out. Ones who possess those get higher attention,” X user Mehul added.

The strategy

In order to answer the ton of queries coming his way, Ankit shared a follow-up post on his dating app strategy. He said that getting over 100 matches per hour is “pretty reasonable,” and some of his students get 6 to 7 times the number.

He explained how anyone can get more matches on dating apps, beginning by saying that he set his preference to women over the age of 21.

“Don't swipe. Buy premium. Swipe only on people who swipe on you. This keeps your likelihood to match (elo) as 100%,” he said.

Next, Ankit advised including pictures with animals in one’s profile - but not dogs. “Dogs are out of fashion. I do equestrian so that helps,” he wrote.

He advised paying careful attention to pictures, avoiding dark pics. “In general getting clicked where everyone is getting clicked is a bad idea. Cultural context and sustainable sources of attention are more suitable. If you're in Bangalore, pictures from Europe work. If you're in Europe pictures from Bangalore work,” said the X user.