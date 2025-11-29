Search
Man compares Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, calls Hyderabad the clear winner with 'no competition'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 05:18 pm IST

A Delhi man’s video praising Hyderabad over other metros went viral.

A Delhi man has sparked a lively online debate after sharing a video in which he praises Hyderabad as the best city among Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The man, identified as Kevin Sam, posted the clip on Instagram, where he described his first impressions just a few hours after arriving in the city.

A Delhi man praised Hyderabad in a viral video, calling it the best city among major metros.(Instagram/samoldkevin)
Sam’s claim that Hyderabad stands out

In the video, Sam can be seen speaking directly to the camera while exploring Hyderabad. He begins by acknowledging that his comments might not sit well with everyone, saying, "Many people will get offended and many will even abuse me, but among Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, which is the best city? I think I’ve finally found the answer. The answer is Hyderabad, dude. It is such an underrated city."

He adds that he had been in the city for only a few hours, yet it had already impressed him. "I landed here about four hours back and I'm already in love with this city, dude. Being a Delhiite and also I've been to the other two, there is no competition, dude."

The Delhi native praised multiple aspects of Hyderabad. According to him, "Look, there is no traffic, the roads are genuinely better than Bengaluru, it is clean so that already beats Mumbai, and most importantly, I can actually breathe here which beats Delhi. Also, the food is also good. Bonus point."

Watch the clip here:

Sam captioned his video with the line: "I found the better one"

Internet reacts

The clip has attracted several reactions, each adding a fresh note to the ongoing discussion. One user wrote, "No doubt Hyderabad is best city to live in India and food." Another commented, "Hyderabad has always been underrated but people are slowly waking up." A third viewer said, "Bengaluru roads losing to Hyderabad is not shocking at all." Another added, "It is true, I visited Hyderabad in September and I fell in love with the city, everything is so well organised." Someone else remarked, "Mumbai and Delhi fans are not going to like this." Another viewer wrote, "The food alone is enough to declare Hyderabad the winner."

