Man cooks ‘Improved Water 2.0’, viral video leaves people in splits

You may have seen different videos on Instagram which capture people cooking fusion versions of traditional dishes. Digital content creator Zachary Neman decided to do just that but with such an item that is used by every human in this world - water. He shared a spoof video of himself cooking “The New and Improved Water 2.0.” The video is hilarious and will leave you laughing out loud. The image shows a man cooking ‘Improved Water 2.0’.(Instagram/@cheffinwithzach)

The clip opens to show a bowl filled with water. Neman then chops some ice and adds it to the water. Do you think this is all he does to cook “water”? No, at one point, he also uses a blender to blend the water and ice. Towards the end of the video, he even adds a “special” type of ice to garnish the dish.

Take a look at the Instagram video:

The video was posted on April 1. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 14.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and hilarious comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Is there a substitute for water in case I don’t have any? I have some water, but I don’t have water. Will any water work?” joked an Instagram user. “Alternatives for water allergic/intolerant?” added another. “Thanks but I am on diet,” joined a third. “I think the water is too thick, try going for a watery consistency next time,” wrote a fourth.

