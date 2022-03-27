Man creates record for walking on hands, has message for disabled people. Watch

If you are looking to turn your weaknesses into your strengths, then look no further. Zion Clark, whose Instagram bio said that he is an actor, author, motivational speaker and above all, an athlete - is here just for that purpose. In a recent share by Guinness World Records on their Instagram page, one not only gets to see how he created the world record but also the inspiring message he has for all disabled people.

According to an article that has been previously published by Hindustan Times, this record has been created as Zion Clark secured the fastest 20 metre walk on his hands within 4.78 seconds. The video that was recently shared on Instagram was posted with a caption that reads, “Fastest 20 m walking on hands 4.78 secs by Zion Clark.” The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #guinnessworldrecords #inspirational #officiallyamazing.

Talking to Guinness World Records, Zion Clark said, “The message I would give to kids with disabilities or anyone with a disability would be – It’s going to be hard, but if you’ve got the heart and the determination, you can go get what’s yours. If you’re disabled or you’re not disabled, the message stays the same."

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 19 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring Zion Clark’s ethics, talent and lovely personality. It has also received more than 63,500 likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This man is incredible.” “Salute to him,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “God bless him and give him more strength, power and positive energy.”

What are your thoughts on this video?