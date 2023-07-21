Man dances his heart out while crossing a road in rain

Getting wet in the rain and playing in the puddles is something most people did as kids. But, as people grow up they tend to stop doing such things. This man, however, seems still in touch with his inner kid. A heartwarming video captures him dancing his heart out while crossing a road amid downpour. And his movements will definitely bring a smile to your face. The image shows a man dancing in rain while crossing a road. (Instagram/@wangbass)

What does this happy video of the man show?

The video opens to show a man dressed in all black standing at a footpath waiting to cross the road. Since it's raining, he also has an umbrella over his head. Soon he starts crossing the street and begins dancing while doing so. He also removes the umbrella to let the water fall on him - enjoying the rain to the fullest. The video ends with him crossing the road while dancing in the rain.

The video is posted on Instagram with a simple caption that reads, “What a rainy day.” It also has several hashtags and one among them is #crazydance.

Take a look at this video of a man dancing in the rain:

Did that video leave you grinning from ear to ear? It certainly left netizens amazed. There were many who took to the comments section to share their happiness of watching the video.

What did people say about this video of the man dancing in the rain?

“How many times did you watch this? Yes. Were you grinning like crazy? Also yes,” posted an Instagram user. “Brother is living his best moments,” added another. “I want this freedom,” joined a third. “Love that spirit of living in the moment and caring a damn,” shared a fourth. “I woke up upset this morning... let's say mine was made better in an instant after randomly coming across it,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted seven days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes. What are your thoughts on this video?