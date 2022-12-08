Man dances with bhabhi's sister to Dilliwaali Girlfriend at a wedding in viral video. Watch

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across dance videos that not only keep us hooked for quite some time but also prompt us to get up and shake a leg. And this particular video that is creating waves online is no exception. In it, one can see a man and a woman dancing to Dilliwaali Girlfriend at a wedding, and their moves, energy and on-point expressions got people vibing.

The video was posted on the Instagram handle @shaadiii_byaah with the caption, "Me and who." A text overlay on the video reads, "Pov: Me and my didi's devar in her wedding. " The video is credited to the Insta handle @bear_ly_loving. The short clip opens with the two of them going to the dance floor while people hoot and clap for them. The man is dressed in a kurta-pyjama while the woman is wearing a floor-length suit. As the video progresses, they show some cool dance moves, along with the ones performed by Ranbir and Deepika in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's catchy number. And it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that their performance has set the internet on fire.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on November 6, and it has since gathered more than 1.6 million views. The video has also raked up numerous likes and a flurry of comments.

"Didi tera devar deewana got real," posted an individual. Another wrote, "Super." "Nice," shared a third with heart emoticons. People also posted fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON