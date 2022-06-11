Man deadlifts 129.50 kg weight for eight seconds with one finger, sets world record

Kent-based martial artist Steve Keeler has recently bagged a world record for the heaviest deadlift with one finger, breaking a decade-old record held by Benik Israyelyan from Armenia. Keeler grabbed the title after deadlifting over 120 kg weight for eight seconds. The Guinness World Records shared the achievement on their official Twitter handle.

"New record: Heaviest deadlift with one finger - 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler (UK). Six discs with one finger, just an average morning's work for the martial artist," Guinness World Records wrote on Twitter while sharing the pictures of Steve Keeler attempting the record.

In their blog post, Guinness World Records mentioned the weight of the discs deadlifted by Steeve Keeler. "He lifted six iron weight discs at the same time: a smaller one measuring roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg, three measuring a little over 25 kg each and one measuring 26 kg," reported Guinness World Records in a blog post.

The blog further mentioned that the 48-year-old record holder is an expert martial artist and has been in strength training for the past four years. "He's a 5th Dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu Karate and a 1st Dan black belt in judo," they underscored the forms of combat mastered by Keeler.

Keeler told Guinness World Records that he discovered his record-breaking ability during his strength training sessions. "While playing with some weights, he lifted a set with only his middle finger. After that, the athlete decided to look up the current Guinness World Records title," they continued.

Benik Israyelyan held the previous world record by lifting 121.70 kg in 2012 and had remained unbeaten for ten years. Steeve bettered Israyelyan's record in 2022 by almost 10 kilos. "It's incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift," an elated Keeler said to Guinness World Records.

