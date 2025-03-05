31-year-old man dies after falling into 30-foot drain in Greater Noida: report

A 31-year-old man died after falling into a 30-foot drain in Greater Noida while he was on his way to a wedding. Bharat Singh, a resident of Delhi, who worked as a station master drove into a 30-feet-deep drain in Sector P4 of Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. A 31-year-old man died after falling into a 30-foot drain in Greater Noida.(Representational)

According to news agency PTI, police have not recovered his phone yet but locals claim that Singh might have been misled by wrong navigation on his device.

Locals tried to help

The Greater Noida Police received information around 3.30 pm on Saturday that a car had fallen into a drain near Kendriya Vihar area, Vijay Kumar, in-charge of Beta 2 police station told PTI.

“I received a call from the police and reached the spot from Delhi. His body was recovered from the car with the help of a crane,” said a friend of Singh.

A delivery boy, who witnessed the car fall into the drain, said the vehicle was speeding. He claimed that locals rushed to help but the car has overturned and was quickly filled with water.

Singh was on his way to attend a wedding function when the accident occurred and the road bore no signs to alert a driver of the drain. The police said that the lack of signange may have caused the car to lose control and fall into the drain.

Locals also claimed that the absence of warning signs at the road's end and near the drain posed a danger, often confusing people who rely on navigation apps, leading to such accidents.

