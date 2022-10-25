Man dressed as Leatherface scares toddlers on Halloween, internet reacts. Watch

\The month of Halloween has seen a lot of spooky houses and people dressing up in their best costumes to scare others. Amid this, a recent video of a man dressed up as Leatherface from the film Texas Chainsaw Massacre is going viral on the internet. In the video uploaded by an Instagram page called @funnyclipnation and originally made on TikTok by @haleyblazek you can see a man dressed as Leatherface and sitting out on a porch. As he is sitting there, he has a bowl of candies in his hand and a note that reads, "please only take one."

Further in the video, as people approach the man one by one, they mistake him for being a stuffed decoration. As a man comes near him with his child, he is trying to convince the toddler that he is just a decoration and nothing will happen. But, when the Leatherface man moves, both of them are surprised. Similarly, at the end of the video, the same happens with a girl.

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The video also has up to 90,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "The dad trying to calm his kid before, reassuring that it wasn't a real man, but a stuffed one was actually trying to calm himself." Another person said, "I did this one year. Laid on my driveway with a stuffed decoy on top of me. A young kid came up with his dad and said he wasn't sure if I was real or not, so he hit me with his wheelchair. I jumped up and scared the crap out of him while his dad is going, "I told you not to hit him with your chair!" A third person added, "The real spirit of Halloween."