Man fails to get 50% of his own flat in divorce as court finds his wife was breadwinner as well as homemaker

A woman in Singapore received 90% of her matrimonial flat in a divorce settlement after the court found that she was the primary breadwinner as well as the homemaker in the marriage. Her husband, who had filed for divorce and sought half the flat, had his petition rejected. A court granted 90% of the matrimonial flat to the wife in a divorce (Freepik)

According to a report in Channel News Asia, the man and his mother had bought the flat seven years before his marriage. After his mother’s death in 2022, he became the sole owner of the three-bedroom apartment.

The Singapore man had sought at least half of the flat claiming he had made non-financial contributions to the marriage as a self-described house husband. However, his petition was rejected.

The divorce According to a judgment made available on Friday March 29, the couple — both in their 70s — had been married for almost 48 years. In 2022, the man filed for divorce.

Interim judgment for divorce was granted in July 2025 based on the wife's counterclaim.

The wife worked as a senior customer service officer and retired in 2008 after 39 years of service. Her final salary was S$5,042 (US$3,940). The husband said he last worked in 1995. At the time, he earned a gross income of over S$1,000.

Both husband and wife agreed that the man had moved out of their matrimonial flat and lived away from his family for an extended period. However, they disagree on the timeline of the separation. The woman claimed her husband left in October 2002. The husband, on the other hand, claimed that he had been denied access to the flat since the 1990s.

The terms of the divorce The man lost his appeal over how the flat should be divided. He argued that only 50 per cent of the three-room flat — which he owned with his mother before her death — should be included in the pool of assets. He and his wife agreed to split 50% of the flat’s value.

However, Singapore High Court Senior Judge Andrew Ang ruled that the entire flat should be included in the pool of assets to be divided in the divorce.

Ang said that the couple’s agreement was only a small part of the overall assessment and that “it remains critical for the court to consider all the circumstances of the case when determining the proper weight to be given to such an agreement”.

Husband’s non-financial contributions The man, who represented himself, said his role in the marriage was largely non-financial. He claimed he gave up career opportunities to care for the children and described himself as a house husband.

He alleged that he suffered under his wife’s "controlling behaviour" and said she once threatened him at knife point. This, he said, led him to file for personal protection orders and eventually move out.

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He argued that his contributions justified at least an equal share of the flat. He said he handled the family’s domestic needs, cared for the children daily, and managed the household. He also claimed he acted as a mediator between his wife and the maid, and provided "emotional stability" so his wife could focus on work.

The man further said he helped secure the flat at a reduced price due to his national service status, and that he contributed S$8,000 towards the marble flooring.

Wife rejects man’s claims The wife rejected the man’s version of events. She said she was the sole breadwinner because her husband refused to work or contribute financially. Despite him being at home, she said she remained the primary caregiver and managed the household as well as the children’s education.

She alleged that the man used money meant for household expenses for his own needs. She also claimed she paid off his debts and funded his holidays, but said he occasionally stole money from her.

The wife "vehemently" disputed his claims of contribution. She said she bore full financial responsibility as he repeatedly refused to find or keep a job. She added that she also had to cover losses from his failed business ventures, including attempts to work as a vacuum cleaner salesman and a real estate agent.

She said she had settled his personal debts several times.

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The woman maintained that even though her husband stayed at home, she handled the household and took care of all the children’s needs. When she asked for help, he would ignore her or tell her to ask God for help, the court heard.

Wife details husband’s harassment She also accused him of interfering with her work. She said he hid her handbag, which contained her office keys and security pass. She added that he went to her workplace and made baseless allegations in front of her colleagues.

Due to his unreliability, she said she had to hire a maid. This led to further issues when she allegedly caught him kissing the helper. The man denied this, but admitted there was a conflict over the matter.

The wife also claimed that their children are now estranged from their father due to his unreasonable behaviour.

She submitted an email from the Housing Board stating that the flat was allocated under the SAF Regulars/Reservists Scheme. This meant the couple received priority in the ballot, but there was no evidence that the flat was purchased at a lower price.