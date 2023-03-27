Home / Trending / Man feeds alligator by hand and pets it, viral video angers netizens

Man feeds alligator by hand and pets it, viral video angers netizens

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 27, 2023 10:10 AM IST

A viral video shows a duo sitting in a creek and feeding an alligator has gone viral on social media. Watch the full video inside.

Several animal videos tug at our heartstrings and make us say aww. At the same time, certain clips involving animals may leave you baffled. Just like this video of a man sitting in a creek with a woman and feeding an alligator with its own hands. Yes, you read that right.

Man feeds alligator by hand.(Instagram/@onlyinfloridaa)
Man feeds alligator by hand.(Instagram/@onlyinfloridaa)

Also Read: Dog reacts to being called ‘naughty boy’ after it destroys food packet. Watch

In a video shared by Instagram page @onlyinfloridaa, you can see a duo sitting in a creek and listening to music. As an alligator approaches them, the man throws some food at it. Then when the reptile comes closer, the man gives him more food and can even be seen petting it.

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 27,000 times. Many have even left comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is the dumbest thing ever!" Another person added, "It's illegal to feed the gators in Florida! They should be ticketed or arrested! This is why gators are attacking/killing people more frequently!" Another person added, "These people are stupid! Don't ever feed Gators!" "They are insane! What's to stop one coming from behind them and biting them. It's like getting in a cage with a lion! Just stupid!!" wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alligator animal video instagram + 1 more
alligator animal video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out