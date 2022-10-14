Man garlands wife instead of new bike, internet calls them adorable

There are many couples who like to post about their day-to-day lives on social media platforms. Many such videos garner a lot of interest, and thanks to that, there is no dearth of them. However, at times, when we see something truly special and an adorable moment between a husband and wife, it warms our hearts and instantly makes us smile. One such moment between a couple is doing rounds on the internet.

In a video uploaded Twitter user @tweeterrant, a family is seen gathered at a showroom after purchasing a new motorcycle. As the salesman handed out a garland to the new owner, he was expecting him to put it on the bike. But in a turn of events, when the seller handed the garland to him, he immediately placed it around his wife's neck. Then, the woman shies away, and everyone around them bursts into laughter.

Watch the adorable video here:

Cutest video on internet pic.twitter.com/kJ6AW9xL6V — Chikoo (@tweeterrant) October 12, 2022

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. Many people have also retweeted and reacted to the video. One person wrote, "This happiness is contagious. Loved every bit of it. Made my day." Another twitter user wrote, "Gosh this one is heart-warming!" Someone even added, "Innocence at its best. " "The manufacturer should ride this sweet moment," added a fourth. What do you think about this video?