Man gets his favourite pair of shoes tattooed on his feet. Watch

Tattoos mean different things to different people. Some people ink the name of someone they love or admire on their body to show their appreciation while others express themselves through their tattoos. However, this man had a unique way of expressing his fondness for something that he loved which may seem bizarre to some. A video shared on Instagram shows a time-lapse of a man getting his favourite pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet after he got tired of paying for the new shoes to replace the worn ones.

"He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite @nike shoes tattooed on for life!" reads the caption posted on Instagram alongside the video. The video shows a time-lapse of artist Dean Gunther tattooing shoes on a man's feet. The text on the video reads, "Never buy shoes again! Get them tattooed on instead!"

Since being shared five days ago, the clip has accumulated over 1,100 likes and has received 1.16 lakh views. People have also flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

An Instagram user commented, “Would not wanna walk a mile in his shoes.” “Tell him to get some crep protect on them if he wants them to last,” shared another. “Sometimes Just Don’t Do It,” joked a third. “Shouldda done toes too,” suggested another individual.

The Nike shoes were tattooed by artist Dean Gunther who recently went viral for saving a customer’s money on a gym membership by giving him a permanent six-pack tattoo.

What are your thoughts on this man’s unique tattoo?

