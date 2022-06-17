Home / Trending / Man gets his favourite pair of shoes tattooed on his feet. Watch
Man gets his favourite pair of shoes tattooed on his feet. Watch

The time-lapse of a man getting his favourite pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet was posted on Instagram. 
The images, taken from a video shared on Instagram, showcases Nike shoes tattooed on a man's feet. &nbsp;(Instagram/@dean.gunther)
The images, taken from a video shared on Instagram, showcases Nike shoes tattooed on a man's feet.  (Instagram/@dean.gunther)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Tattoos mean different things to different people. Some people ink the name of someone they love or admire on their body to show their appreciation while others express themselves through their tattoos. However, this man had a unique way of expressing his fondness for something that he loved which may seem bizarre to some. A video shared on Instagram shows a time-lapse of a man getting his favourite pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet after he got tired of paying for the new shoes to replace the worn ones.

"He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite @nike shoes tattooed on for life!" reads the caption posted on Instagram alongside the video. The video shows a time-lapse of artist Dean Gunther tattooing shoes on a man's feet. The text on the video reads, "Never buy shoes again! Get them tattooed on instead!"

Watch the video below:

Since being shared five days ago, the clip has accumulated over 1,100 likes and has received 1.16 lakh views. People have also flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

An Instagram user commented, “Would not wanna walk a mile in his shoes.” “Tell him to get some crep protect on them if he wants them to last,” shared another. “Sometimes Just Don’t Do It,” joked a third. “Shouldda done toes too,” suggested another individual.

The Nike shoes were tattooed by artist Dean Gunther who recently went viral for saving a customer’s money on a gym membership by giving him a permanent six-pack tattoo.

What are your thoughts on this man’s unique tattoo?

tattoo instagram
