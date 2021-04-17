Man helps monkeys drink water from bottle. Watch

In today’s edition of videos which showcase good samaritans helping animals, here is a clip of a man helping monkeys drink water from a bottle. There is a possibility that the video will make you want to applaud the man.

Though it’s unclear when or where the video was captured, it has won people over after being posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the man sitting on what appears to be a boundary wall and helping one of the monkeys drink water. Within moments, the second one joins in and the man helps it in a similar fashion. What is even more endearing to watch is how the first monkey behaves when the man helps the second primate.

Take a look:

In a world where you can be anything, be kind 💕 pic.twitter.com/47preqtT9c — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 17, 2021

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 23,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

What do you think of the video?