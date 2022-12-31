Man helps shivering student in Dehradun, netizens laud his kindness

The cold winds and foggy roads have gripped the streets of North India. Many people find it challenging to travel in these severe weather conditions. Something similar recently happened with a student in Dehradun who was tarvelling on a bike to attend his classes. However, due to the cold he had to stop his bike and park it in a corner. That's when a good Samaritan came across to help the student.

The "Helmet Man of India," shared images on Twitter while describing an incident that occurred in Dehradun. He claimed to have seen a student constantly covering his ears with his hands while riding a bike in cold conditions. Ultimately the man had to park his bike and stop. So, when Raghvendra spotted him he offered him a helmet to protect him from cold.

In the tweet, he explained, "Due to the cold winds on the roads of Dehradun, a student was repeatedly covering his ears with his hands, then after giving up, he parked the bike on the way. I was shivering due to cold, I had an old helmet lying in my car and put it on while introducing it. Wanted to touch my feet, I hugged him."

Take a look at the tweet here:

देहरादून की सड़कों पर सर्द हवाओं की वजह से एक छात्र हाथ से बार-बार कान ढक रहा था फिर हार कर रास्ते में बाइक खड़ी कर ली. ठंड की वजह से कांप रहा था, मेरे गाड़ी में एक पुरानी हेलमेट पड़ी थी उसे परिचय देते हुए हेलमेट पहना दिया. मेरा पैर छूना चाहा मैने उसे गले लगा लिया.🙏🇮🇳#Helmetman pic.twitter.com/2Ut6KslMvP — Helmet man of India (@helmet_man_) December 29, 2022

This tweet was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked by 9000 people and has several comments. Many people said that he did a kind thing.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Great salute brother! Having helping mind is rare nowadays." Another person said, "Great job Raghvendra ji." A third person added, "Good effort. "