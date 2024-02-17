Man in China flies two-seater plane to take 7-year-old daughter to hometown. Here’s why
The man, along with his 7-year-old daughter, took the two-seater plane to fly to his hometown to celebrate Chinese New Year.
A man in China opted for a rather unconventional mode of transport while visiting his hometown with his 7-year-old daughter. As per reports, he turned into a pilot to fly a two-seater plane to take his daughter home. And he did all that to avoid traffic.
The man, identified as Wang, has been taking his daughter home in his two-seater aircraft for years, mainly during festivals and holidays, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A trainer of pilots, Wang hails from eastern China’s Anhui province.
Wang told the outlet that it takes him about three hours to reach his hometown by road. However, the time is cut down to 50 minutes when he takes a plane. Also, his daughter gets to have a peaceful nap during the journey.
According to the outlet, he has to apply to use the route a few hours in advance. He also has to check and get permission to park at a flying camp that is located near his parents’ home in his hometown. Wang mentioned that his small aircraft costs around 1.1 million yuan (US$155,000) and on a full tank it can fly nearly 1,200 km.
How did netizens react to this man’s mode of transportation?
The news soon made it to Douyin, a Chinese social media platform, reports SCMP. According to the outlet, some people commented how they “envied” Wang’s choice of transportation.
An individual commented on the platform, “What I consider a luxury childhood dream is someone else’s real life”. Another added, "What a brilliant way to avoid Spring Festival traffic jams”.