Man joins virtual Gujarat High Court hearing from toilet seat, internet says ‘contempt in the highest odour’

In a bizarre and now-viral moment from a Gujarat High Court virtual hearing, a man was caught attending proceedings while seated on a toilet. The incident occurred on June 20 during a hearing before Justice Nirzar S Desai.(X/@advsanjoy)

The incident occurred on June 20 during a hearing before Justice Nirzar S Desai. Legal news platform Bar and Bench shared a recording of the session that has since circulated widely online.

In the video, the man appears logged in under the name “Samad Battery,” wearing a Bluetooth earphone around his neck. Initially visible in close-up, he later places his phone at a distance, revealing that he is seated on a toilet.

The footage goes on to show him wiping himself and eventually leaving the washroom. Moments later, he reappears in what appears to be a different room, seemingly unaware of, or indifferent to, the setting he had just exposed himself in.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, as per court records, the individual was present as a respondent in a case involving the quashing of a First Information Report (FIR). He was, in fact, the original complainant in the case. The court ultimately quashed the FIR following an amicable settlement between the parties involved.

How did X users react to the video?

The video sparked swift and sharp reactions on social media, especially from legal professionals and citizens stunned by the man’s casual misconduct.

One user wrote, “Only lawyers should be allowed to do VC. In case a client wishes to join him, he must join from the lawyer’s chamber. Such incidents invite global shame. Imagine the audacity. Must be punished strictly.”

Another quipped about the man’s camera confidence, “How much trust he has on his camera placement.” And in a tongue-in-cheek take, one user remarked, “Contempt of court in the highest odour—I mean order.”

This isn’t the first time courtroom decorum has been compromised during virtual proceedings. In April this year, the Gujarat High Court slapped a ₹50,000 fine on a litigant who appeared via video while smoking a cigarette, the report further added.

A similar scene played out in March in a Delhi court, where a litigant was summoned after being seen smoking during a hearing.

