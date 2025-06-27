Death of tigress and four Cubs in Karnataka sparks outrage, BJP’s Vijayendra demands swift justice

The tragic deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills forest area have sent shockwaves across Karnataka, drawing sharp condemnation from political leaders and conservationists alike. The animals were found dead in the Hugyam forest range on Thursday, in what officials suspect to be a deliberate poisoning incident. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra expressed deep anguish over the incident and called for immediate action. He urged the investigation team, set up by the state government, to expedite the probe and ensure the culprits are brought to justice without delay.

Terming the deaths as "inhumane" and "shocking," Vijayendra highlighted the spiritual significance of the region. “The Male Mahadeshwara Hills are sacred to millions, and the tiger is revered as the vahana (vehicle) of the deity. News of five tiger deaths here is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing to devotees,” he wrote on X.

Poisoning suspected

Forest officials suspect poisoning as the likely cause. A decomposed cow carcass found near the site has led them to believe that the cow was intentionally poisoned to target the big cats. After feeding on the carcass, the tigress and her four cubs are believed to have died.

Vijayendra demanded stringent punishment for those responsible and emphasized that such cruelty must not go unpunished. But beyond punitive action, he also called for a long-term solution — increased awareness among people living near forest areas.

“We must educate communities living along forest fringes. The message that wildlife conservation is essential for human survival must be amplified. Every wild animal is not only a friend to humans but also a national treasure,” he said.

The Karnataka Forest Department has initiated an inquiry and post-mortem examinations are underway to confirm the exact cause of death.