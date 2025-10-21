Man lists three reasons why Bengaluru’s ORR–Sarjapur Road is unsatisfactory. Do you agree with him?

A man took to microblogging platform X and shared a post highlighting serious infrastructure gaps along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road–Sarjapur Road corridor. The post claims that within a 5 km radius, there is zero compliance with the CDP road network. (X@kdevforum)

The post claims that within a 5 km radius, there is zero compliance with the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) road network. It further mentions that nearly 60 km of CDP roads planned for the area have not been developed as per the city’s master plan.

The user also pointed out the lack of proper street grids across major neighbourhoods including HSR Layout, Haralur, Kasavanahalli, Doddakannelli and Carmelaram — areas that have witnessed rapid real estate growth over the past decade.

“Why ORR–Sarjapur Road is bad?

– 5 km radius has zero CDP road compliance

– 60 km CDP road network not developed per plan

– Zero street grids across HSR, Haralur, Kasavanahalli, Doddakannelli, Carmelaram,” the post shared on platform X read.

Here's how social media reacted

''The big question for the area now is - can this incomplete grid be completed, or is too much of the land already built up and it will be difficult to even acquire the space needed for widening and new roads?'' a user wrote.

'' The road connecting HSR to Haralur is illegally taken over by a Sobha Daffodils Apartments leading to daily traffic woes. Then there is Hustlehub which chokes tarffic. No idea how such a huge complex was allowed even though road is narrow?'' a second user wrote.

'' Apart from bad roads, the entire area is heading towards annual floods, solely because of unchecked land fillings by builders, changing the topography and altering the flow of rain water,'' a user frustrate with Bengaluru's infrastructure wrote.