 Man looking for a bride puts up hoarding on e-rickshaw with photo, biodata | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Man looking for a bride puts up hoarding on e-rickshaw with photo, biodata

Man looking for a bride puts up hoarding on e-rickshaw with photo, biodata

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 19, 2024 12:28 PM IST

29-year-old Deependra Rathore from MP decided to put up a hoarding on his e-rickshaw, with his professional and personal information, to look for a bride.

While looking for a bride or groom, people put up advertisements in newspapers or register on matrimonial sites. However, this man from Madhya Pradesh took an unusual route while searching for a bride for himself. As per reports, he put up a hoarding on his e-rickshaw to find a suitable life partner for himself.

The image shows the hoarding that a man in Madhya Pradesh put up on his e-rikshaw to look for a bride. (Screengrab)
The image shows the hoarding that a man in Madhya Pradesh put up on his e-rikshaw to look for a bride. (Screengrab)

29-year-old Deependra Rathore hails from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, reports Indian Today. He told the outlet that he wants to get married but hasn't been able to find someone as there is a “shortage of women in society”. He expressed that anyone can approach him with a marriage proposal.

Also Read: Groom arrives with baraat to appear for UP Police constable exam before wedding

A picture of his hoarding has gone viral on social media. It shows his photo with his personal and professional details. It even documents his weight and blood group.

Take a look at this viral image:

The image shows a hoarding on e-rickshaw with photo, biodata of a man. (Screenshot)
The image shows a hoarding on e-rickshaw with photo, biodata of a man. (Screenshot)

According to ABP Bangla, Rathore initially joined a marriage group but didn't find a bride for himself. That is when he decided to take matters into his own hands and came up with the idea of a hoarding.

He told the outlet that he also took his parents’ permission before attaching the board to his e-rickshaw.

What are your thoughts on this man's unusual way of looking for his life partner?

