 Man made to pose with naked woman inside Delhi hotel, slapped, extorted for money | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man made to pose with naked woman inside Delhi hotel, slapped, extorted for money

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2024 05:21 PM IST

The goons entered the man's hotel room forcefully, slapped him and demanded money. He has not filed a complaint with the police.

In a disturbing incident that took place in Delhi's Paharganj, a few goons entered a man's hotel room and robbed him. X user and journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared about this incident on the microblogging platform. She alleged that the goons entered the man's hotel room forcefully, slapped him and demanded money.

The man was extorted off <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000. (Unsplash)
The man was extorted off 15,000. (Unsplash)

"Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague, who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj, booked a cheap hotel because he had to keep his luggage and go to a conference. After his work, when he came back to the hotel to pick up luggage, within minutes, some 4-5 goons entered his room along with a woman who stripped immediately. Before he could understand anything, he was slapped and hit by these men, wrote Bhardwaj in her tweet. (Also Read: Advertisement on auto helps Delhi cops arrest 3 men who robbed tempo driver)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She further added, "They then took his pics with the woman and threatened that if he said anything, these photos would be made public. He was asked to pay 15,000 rupees to leave. He hasn't lodged a complaint because it seems that the police were also involved. He paid up and ran from there."

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, a Bengaluru woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man. She shared about the horrifying incident on X and also included a video of the man who covered his face. The woman chose not to file a formal complaint despite the upsetting experience due to the "trouble that lies ahead." (Also Read: Delhi Police arrests three, claim to have solved 12 theft cases)

"I am unable to file an FIR because of all the trouble that lies ahead of it. The number of court trials and everything involved would mentally harass me is what the people in my neighbourhood, who had come on the site to help me, suggested," said the woman in her post on X.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Man made to pose with naked woman inside Delhi hotel, slapped, extorted for money
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On