Man made to pose with naked woman inside Delhi hotel, slapped, extorted for money

In a disturbing incident that took place in Delhi's Paharganj, a few goons entered a man's hotel room and robbed him. X user and journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared about this incident on the microblogging platform. She alleged that the goons entered the man's hotel room forcefully, slapped him and demanded money. The man was extorted off ₹ 15,000. (Unsplash)

"Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague, who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj, booked a cheap hotel because he had to keep his luggage and go to a conference. After his work, when he came back to the hotel to pick up luggage, within minutes, some 4-5 goons entered his room along with a woman who stripped immediately. Before he could understand anything, he was slapped and hit by these men, wrote Bhardwaj in her tweet. (Also Read: Advertisement on auto helps Delhi cops arrest 3 men who robbed tempo driver)

She further added, "They then took his pics with the woman and threatened that if he said anything, these photos would be made public. He was asked to pay 15,000 rupees to leave. He hasn't lodged a complaint because it seems that the police were also involved. He paid up and ran from there."

