Man meets baby girl on a Sri Lanka flight, they instantly become friends. Watch

The question of whether the people around you will be kind and cooperative enough when you are on a flight becomes very important. But how do you know when you've struck it rich? When there is a cute little baby who is most eager to be friends with you. That is exactly what happened to a man who shared a video of his newfound friendship with a baby girl on a flight. Through text inserts in the video, he has explained that he was on a flight to Sri Lanka and this little baby girl was sitting on the seat in front of him. After a few attempts of them trying to hold hands from between the gaps of the seats, the man sat for a while with the baby girl on his lap as the two bonded in the cutest way ever.

The video was shared on Instagram by a man named Anup Bhardwaj on his personal page. On it, he has over 1,300 followers and posts videos and photos about his dance career and other such day-to-day incidents. There's a fair probability that you'll find the video to be as utterly uplifting as everyone else who has seen it on social media. Only two heart emojis are present in the description that accompanied this video on social media.

Watch the video right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on July 7, the video has gotten more than 5.18 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Aww how he hesitated to kiss but couldn't resist!" "So sweet, she's trying to play with your beard," another user points out. A third response reads, "Aww how cute."