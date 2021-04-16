Man orders apples from supermarket, gets iPhone instead. Here’s what happened

Almost all of us indulge in online shopping every now and then. There are also times when we receive items different from what we originally ordered. Something similar happened to this UK based shopped named Nick James and it’s the surprising twist in his story which has now captured people’s attention. Turns out, James received an iPhone instead of the bag of apples he ordered.

James took to Twitter to narrate the entire incident along with the images of the phone. The share explains that it is no mistake and he received the phone as a part of supermarket Tesco’s latest campaign to promote their subsidiary Tesco Mobile.

“A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iPhone! Made my sons week,” he wrote.

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

Since being shared, his post has gathered tons of comments from people. Some of them also received a reply from the supermarket’s official Twitter handle.

I've just put word out to keep an eye out for your order 🤣 - Rob — Tesco Mobile (@tescomobile) April 15, 2021

No way 😳👏👏👏 — Home Projects (@kevin_steer) April 10, 2021

