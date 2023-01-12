Man plays old Bollywood song on the piano, netizens are wowed. Watch

Several individuals display their talents over social media. And if not that, others might record them doing something and share it on the Internet. These videos go viral instantly. Adding to the list of such videos, recently, a musician playing Tujhe Dekha To from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

This video was shared by Instagram user Ravi Pathak on January 1. In the post's caption, he asked his followers to guess who the pianist in the video. While some people knew him and could recognise the location, others inquired about him.

According to the YouTube channel Chandni Ahuja, the man in the video is Newton. He was born in Madras in 1943. He plays Hindi, Punjabi, and English songs on his piano. Newton sits in Dilli Haat in INA, Delhi. He says that he used to own a music shop in Greater Kailash. However, he had to sell the shop to pay for his wife's cancer treatment. He further said that playing music in Dilli Hat has greatly benefitted him since people buy CDs from him and book him for events. Some even ask him to teach music to their children.

Ever since his video was shared on Instagram, it has gained attention from many people.

Since being shared, the clip has been liked 43,000 likes and several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "So sad to see such a good artist in this condition." A second person said, "Wow." A third person commented, "For those people who want to know his story please refer to yt search Newton one man orchestra the video will blow you up."