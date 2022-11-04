Man pulls out a cobra from inside a scooter with bare hands. Watch rescue video

IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently took to Twitter to share a rescue video of a snake. The video captures a man using his bare hands to pull out a cobra from inside a scooter. There is a chance that the fascinatingly scary video will wow you.

“Scooty’s are turning out to be a nice place for Cobras to hibernate. A trained rescuer takes it out safely. Never try [sic] these stunts on your own,” Nanda posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a cobra nestled near the engine of a scooter. The snake catcher is then seen skillfully pulling out the cobra from inside to rescue it.

Take a look at the video:

Scooty’s are turning out to be a nice place for Cobras to hibernate. A trained rescuer takes it out safely. Never Rey these stunts on your own. pic.twitter.com/4uftl94Nl2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 3, 2022

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has received nearly 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 1,100 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I appreciate and admire his handling,” posted a Twitter user. “Dog was like - ‘Give me a chance. I can handle it’. Towards the end, moved forward too,” joked another. “Must be because of the warmth of the engine,” expressed a third. “Scary,” wrote a fourth.