Man recreates popular Titanic pose with dog for Halloween. Video will amuse you

If you are a dog lover, your social media must be filled with their content. These videos instantly make us smile, from dogs playing around to pet parents trying out different things with them. And the best part is there is no dearth of such content on the internet. Adding to the list of wholesome dog videos, recently, a pet parent was seen remaking the popular scene from Titanic where Jack and Rose stand on the edge of the ship's deck.

In a video uploaded by @madmax_fluffyroad, the dog parent is getting ready to act as Rose from the film. He first takes help from someone to do his makeup. Then, the man wears a corset, skirt, and shoes and applies a wig to complete the look. As for the dog, he was just given a blonde wig to wear. Lastly, the man carries the dog on his shoulder and gives the classic Titanic pose.

This video was uploaded a few days ago, and since then, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The video also has 56,000 likes and several comments. Many people were amused by it. One person wrote, "This is amazing! Best costume of the year!" Another person said, "This was more emotional than the movie. " A third person added, "The Corset and the beard! Of course, Max looks gorgeous! The recorder was way better than I could have done." A fourth Instagram user wrote, "This is one of the best dog/owner cosplay I've ever seen."