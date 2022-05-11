Man replaces stolen heart symbol in ‘I love Delhi’ sign at Karol Bagh with paper

A few days ago, social media was abuzz with posts about a missing heart symbol in an ‘I love Delhi’ installation at Delhi’s Karol Bagh. There is now a chatter about it again but this time for a reason that would make you smile. Turns out, a person took it upon himself to come up with a makeshift solution to the problem. He replaced the vandalized signage with a paper heart.

“Fixed the heart... Bob the builder ne karke dikha diya,” he wrote while posting a few images showcasing his creation. One of the pictures also shows the heart image up close with a little poetry written on it. When translated, the poem written partially in Hindi, reads, “Heart is heart, be it of plastic or paper.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and counting. The post has also gathered tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Well done bro,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great work,” posted another. “You did a fantabulous job,” expressed a third. “Delhi loves you right back,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

