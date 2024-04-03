 Man reveals why his job rejection letter left him feeling better about himself | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man reveals why his job rejection letter left him feeling better about himself

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 03, 2024 01:38 PM IST

“IDK why, but I found this rejection letter very comforting,” a man wrote as a part of a viral Reddit post.

A man took to Reddit to share how receiving a job rejection letter from a company he applied for was “very comforting”. Further, he also explained the reasoning behind his post. The interesting share has struck a chord with others who agreed that the letter is not like most rejection letters that people usually receive.

Many agreed that the job rejection letter received by the man is indeed comforting. (Reddit/@ready-4-it)
Many agreed that the job rejection letter received by the man is indeed comforting. (Reddit/@ready-4-it)

“IDK why, but I found this rejection letter very comforting,” a Reddit user wrote while sharing a screenshot. “This may seem like a run of the mill rejection letter, but the choice of wording left me feeling better about myself. Am I overthinking this?” the man further added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

IDK why but I found this rejection letter very comforting
byu/ready-4-it injobs

The post was shared more than 20 hours ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 5,100 upvotes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit Users say about this post?

“Choice words make a difference in the case the other candidate doesn’t work out. Good on them! Sounds like you did the good work and found a real mature team. Don’t hold any expectations but an openness,” posted a Reddit user. The OP replied, “Rejection brings so much negativity, but these guys were able to navigate it very well! You're right about expectations. I don't have any, but at the same time, I'm not mad about it.”

Another added, “You were acknowledged, and judging by the email, it seems like they might have had to make a tough choice. If you like the company, it's good the door isn't completely closed on it for the future. Best wishes for success for you!”

A third expressed, “I have a feeling it was written by someone who has seen their fair share of rejections and got personally angry at the fake-ness of them all.”

A fourth wrote, “I would be very pleased to receive an email like this. It's much better than ‘we went a different route’ or straight-up ghosting.”

