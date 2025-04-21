Man rides bicycle with refrigerator on his head in New York City, internet stunned: 'This is necks level'

In a bizarre yet jaw-dropping sight on the streets of New York City, a man was seen casually cycling through Greenpoint, Brooklyn, with a refrigerator balanced on his head, according to a report by The New York Post. A man in New York City was spotted cycling with a fridge on his head.(Reddit/Justin_Godfrey)

The man in question, as per the outlet, is none other than local stuntman Leh-Boy Gabriel Davis. He was riding a Citi Bike along Nassau Avenue, heading toward Dobbins Street, all while managing to keep the bulky household appliance perfectly balanced atop his head — a feat that left passersby completely astonished.

“That is wild!” exclaimed the individual filming the video, struggling to believe what they were witnessing. This isn’t Davis’s first time pulling off such a stunt. Back in 2023, he made headlines for a similar act—cycling while balancing a sofa on his head.

Internet reacts with shock and admiration

The video was shared on Reddit by a user named Justin_Godfrey, where it quickly began to attract attention. As of now, it has received more than 32,000 upvotes, along with hundreds of amused and baffled comments from netizens.

Users were quick to express a mix of disbelief and admiration. One user joked that Davis should be given a delivery job immediately. Another asked, “How is his neck even functioning after this?” while someone else commented, “This is necks level.” Several users made humorous comparisons to video game characters, calling him “a real-life GTA player.” Others wondered whether the fridge was empty or fully loaded. Some speculated about Davis’s core strength, saying, “Bro never skipped neck day.” One user dubbed him “Brooklyn’s balancing king,” and another remarked, “Only in New York.”

There were also those who questioned how Davis managed the feat: “I can't even lift a fridge with two people helping — how is this possible?” Meanwhile, someone else laughed, “New York never disappoints when it comes to weird sightings.”