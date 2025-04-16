Lonely turkey's search for love sparks traffic jams, 911 calls, and police chase in New York

A lonely turkey's hunt for love has caused chaos across New York, according to a report by New York Post. Roosevelt Island’s celebrity turkey Rosie has escaped her copp and is searching for a mate in Manhattan. Rosie, a turkey from Roosevelt Island, is on a quest for love in Manhattan.(Representational)

Bird experts have said that Rosie has run away to locate other turkeys in search for a male of her species. She has been spotted making loud calls through the streets and roads causing mayhem.

New York police has been trying to capture the bird for several days after she caused multiple traffic jams and has climbed into high-rise balconies. Its loud and desperate search of love has led concerned citizens to call 911 who said they saw her walk directly into traffic.

As many as 15 cops tried to capture the bird but she hid herself and flew directly over an NYPD van. One woman who called 911 joked about the police force coming together to catch the bird.

“I’ve called the police before to say like, ‘There’s a man, he’s chasing me, I need your help.’ And they say to me, ‘Are you, are you hurt?' I say no. They’re like, ‘OK, call us back if anything happens. One turkey in one tree — 20 policemen are here to save the turkey. You gotta love it. It’s New York," she said.

Unfortunately for Rosie, the city's turkey populations live far away in Bronx and Staten Island.

Who is Rosie?

Rosie made the move to Roosevelt Island a year ago—and brought a full personality shift with her.

Since she first flew into the scene, migrating from Astoria to Midtown before finally settling on Roosevelt Island, no one has been able to catch her. And not for lack of trying.

“She’s a very capable bird. I think she’ll figure it out,” said Rita McMahon, director of the Wild Bird Fund, which once attempted to relocate Rosie to a more natural setting.

“But we’re not going to risk killing her just to catch her,” McMahon added. “She stays cool and calm—until someone tries to chase her.”

At this point, the best approach is to let Rosie be, McMahon said. The team believes she’ll return to Roosevelt Island once she realizes Midtown has little to offer—no fresh food, no clean water, and definitely no eligible Toms.