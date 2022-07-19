Man runs inside burning house, saves the lives of children sleeping inside. Watch

Not all heroes wears capes and this story of a man risking his own life to rescue children from a burning house exemplifies just that. Nichols Bostic was driving through a neighbourhood when he noticed a burning house and rushed to help those inside. His heroic efforts helped save the lives of several children, including a six-year-old girl. The story of his selfless act is now going viral online. The incident took place in a US city called Lafayette and the police department of the area took to Instagram to share a statement about Bostic along with a video of the heroic rescue.

The department shared that the incident took place on July 11 when Bostic noticed the fire while passing through the area. He immediately sprung into action and pulled into the driveway of the house. “He couldn't call 911 and didn't want to waste time trying to find someone who could call it in. He knew he had to act. He ran around to the back of the home and was able to open the back door.”

Though initially it looked empty, he eventually found four kids, between the ages of one to 18, sleeping inside. He woke them up and ushered them to safety. His effort didn’t end there. He went back into the house after getting to know that a six-year-old was still inside the house. Thankfully, he managed to save the little girl too.

Bostic was gravely injured and taken to a hospital. After recovering, he shared the experience of the day with a representative of the department.

“He frantically searched the rooms, even looking under the beds, but it was to no avail-he could not find the child. He started down the stairs but was immediately turned back. He described looking down the stairwell into a "black lagoon" of smoke and thought it impossible to go that way. He moved to a window to exit the house when he heard a child's cry coming from downstairs. Nicholas told me about an inner dialog he had with himself. He knew he was there to get that child out, and even though the fire and smoke downstairs frightened him, he would not quit,” the department shared.

Finally, he managed to find the child and they headed back upstairs. Then he broke a window with his bare hands and jumped down. While jumping, he also ensured that he landed on the side where he was not holding the child. He then quickly ran to a first responder and handed the girl over to him. The child was “mostly uninjured.”

In the video shared by the department, Bostic is seen running towards the fire fighters after jumping from the window. While getting primary medical care, he is also heard asking, over and over, if the little kid is doing all right. He is heard saying, “Please tell me the baby is ok.”

To reward Bostic’s heroic actions and selfless gesture, the department also set up a GoFundMe page for him.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being posted, both the posts have received several appreciative comments. People couldn’t stop talking about Bostic’s heroic efforts. “This is an amazing story. Mr. Bostic is a hero in every sense of the word,” commented an Instagram user. “Absolute LEGEND,” posted another. “What a great person Mr Bostic, thank you for sharing your love and respect for others!” expressed a third. “So incredible. Congrats on being so selfless. Angel on Earth!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON