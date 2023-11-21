Man saves cat stuck in a waterbody, pulls it to safety

A heartening video of a rescue of a cat who was stranded in a waterbody has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by X handle @buitengebieden. Since being posted, many flocked to the comments section to thank the man for his efforts. The cat being rescued from water.

The video opens to show a cat stuck in water with no way out. When a man notices it, he immediately comes to its rescue. The man attaches ropes to a cardboard box and lowers it into the water so that the cat can jump in it. Once the cat safely climbs inside the box, the man carefully lifts it and brings the kitty to safety.

Watch the video of the man rescuing the cat here:

This post was shared on November 21. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Humanity at its best. Thank you for saving this poor cat."

A second shared, "That is so amazing to see, thank you."

"So lovely! Thank you so much!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Kindness is contagious, be kind when you can."

A fifth added, "The cat is so smart. That man was so kind."

"Got to love the good hearts out there that will not look away when they see an animal in need of the human touch to assist them," said a sixth.

A seventh posted, "The people with good hearts always shine through!"

