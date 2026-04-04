Man says two months in Bengaluru made him miss Mumbai’s warmth: ‘Interaction here feels like a negotiation’

Mumbai, often known for its warmth and everyday kindness, has been brought into focus again after a Mumbai man shared how living in Bengaluru made him miss the city’s people. According to the post, even small, everyday exchanges in Bengaluru seem to come with a sense of negotiation. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

An X (Formerly Twitter) user, @poobesh, shared a post reflecting on his experience after spending two months in Bengaluru.

The user wrote that he misses Mumbai, especially the people, and described a noticeable difference in how routine interactions feel in the two cities.

According to the post, even small, everyday exchanges in Bengaluru seem to come with a sense of negotiation.

From dealing with auto drivers to coordinating with packers or interacting with previous tenants, the user felt that many situations involved someone trying to “squeeze something out of you”.

“Every small interaction here feels like a negotiation. Auto drivers, packers, old tenants. Everyone’s trying to squeeze something out of you,” the user wrote.

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Mumbai’s small everyday gestures: In contrast, he described Mumbai as more easygoing and considerate in daily life. He pointed to a simple example to explain the difference.

In Mumbai, he wrote, a cab driver noticing the heat would switch on the air conditioning without being asked. In Bengaluru, however, he felt one has to request it, almost as if asking for a personal favour.

“Here, you have to ask for it like it’s a personal favour. That tells you everything,” he wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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