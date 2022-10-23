Man sees a pig playing with his dogs, what happens next will warm your heart

If you are an animal lover, you must have tried to save many animals or do something good for them. While we wish we could help every other animal, it might not be possible. But the least we can do is to take care of them. So, when a man recently found a pig playing with its dogs, the man decided to make the pig a part of his family.

In a video uploaded by Reddit user @RhynoJoe, you can see that he has come out for a walk with his dogs and then he notices his pets playing with a pig. Upon seeing the pig, the man searched for its owners. However, to his surprise, the owners informed him that they had set the pig free into the wild. So, eventually, the man adopted the pig into his own family!

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has received close to 5000 likes and several comments. One Reddit user commented, "I am so glad you saved this baby's life. Some people can be so cruel." Another person said, "You are an angel!!!! Thank you for being an amazing human being!" Someone else added, "You're awesome for rescuing him. Shame on the previous owners for abandoning him." A fourth person said, "I love this! You guys and your doggos and new piggy are awesome!"