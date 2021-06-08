Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it

Humans of Bombay is known for amplifying heartwarming stories. This time it is about a man who came out to his father as gay, and received encouragement in return.

A video introduces Anish Bhagat and his father, Deep Bhagat. In the clip, the father is seen supporting his son’s choices - including nail painting, and accepting him “wholeheartedly”. Upon being asked his views on society’s opinion on Anish, the father says “who cares!” and asserts that it’s Anish who is the most important to him and not society’s acceptance. It is aptly captioned, “Dad, my superhero.” While Anish Bhagat is an actor and model, his father is a retired army officer.

Watch the adorable duo:

The clip, since being shared on May 6, has garnered close to 300,000 likes and several comments. Out of all the comments, one was actor Anushka Sharma’s. She dropped a purple heart in the comments section of the Reel.

Netizens also showered the video with love. “We need more parents like this,” one commented. “I’m already crying,” another shared.

