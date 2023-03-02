Man shares his scary experience of getting swayed in an avalanche. Watch hair-raising video

A lot of people find skiing to be an exciting experience, but at the same time, it can also be dangerous. And a recent skiing video that has gone viral proves it. When Owen Leeper, went to skii in the mountains, he thought the weather was clear. However, in a turn of events, Leeper soon found himself in the middle of an avalanche.

Owen Leeper shared his experience on Instagram. In a post, he wrote that he checked the forecast and wasn't too worried about an avalanche as several days had passed since the last storm, and the wind was keeping the snow cool. He further added, "Once I hit the first rock, I knew I had to keep my feet under me, for the rock in the middle was about to hit, my skis launched me into the wall. I was able to get my hands up and catch myself before hitting my face, likely popping my shoulder out at that time. I tried hard to keep my feet below me, knowing I had another rock band to clear. Miraculously I bounced over the last section of rocks into the snow."

After falling in the snow, Leeper hurt his shoulder and was rescued and brought to the emergency room by air. He also informed that he only had a few minor injuries.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on February 14. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Dude, this was absolutely nuts. What a wild ride! Glad you're okay, man." Another person added, "Whoah- this is terrifying. Glad you're ok." A third person wrote, "I was so scared for you while watching this. Especially when you hit that rock."