Man shares the heartwarming moment his stepson called him dad

A man's joyous post about a sweet moment between him and his stepson is melting people's hearts. He took to Reddit to share how his stepson called him "dad" for the first time - and that too in front of his friends. He also explained how he felt when the kid called him "dad".

“My stepson called me dad in front of his friends,” reads the title of the post. In the next few lines, he explained more about the heartwarming incident. “I have been with my wife for 4 years. She has a 12 year old son from a previous relationship. He has never hated me, but it's clear he misses his dad. He's mainly just called me by my name. I don't necessarily like it but I would never force him to call me dad. Today he wanted to go with his friends to an amusement park and he asked me to come with them which already made me happy so of course I said yes. But when his friends got in the car, there was one of them who I've never met before, and he introduced me as his dad,” the Reddit user wrote.

He also explained how he felt when he heard the kid calling him “dad”. “I started smiling when he said that and I think he noticed, because he looked at me and rolled his eyes while laughing. Right now they're trying to win a big prize at the park and I'm still smiling. I know this isn't something huge or anything, but this is genuinely one of the happiest days I've had in a while,” he added.



The post was shared some five days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 21,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected several comments from people. A few also shared similar stories of their own.

How did Reddit users react to this man’s post about his stepson?

“Congratulations, that was lovely to read,” posted a Reddit user. “Rock on stepdad! You're doing it right, and it's starting to show!” expressed another. “Awww. That is so wonderful! Congrats! I totally get it. I had a meltdown when my stepdaughter gave me a t-shirt for Mother’s Day that said ‘Perfect Mom’ on it. Lol,” shared a third.

“‘I know this isn't something huge or anything’. It absolutely is! Don't diminish how big of a deal it is! Especially because it isn't essentially ‘cool’ to say in front of his friends, so he wasn't trying to show off or anything. Baby steps towards learning how he really feels about you!” commented a fourth. “That's awesome. Hope the rest of the day went even better,” added a fifth. To which the man replied, “It's going great. Right now I'm waiting in line with him to go on a ride that his friends were too scared to go on”. A sixth wrote, “Thank you for sharing this wholesome moment. Being chosen as 'dad' has to be so special. Got me teared up from happiness”.

