Man shows impressive dance moves on the street. Leaves netizens amazed

The Internet is full of surprises as social media often helps in discovering some talented individuals that leave netizens in awe. Like this video of a man whose mesmerising dance has floored netizens. The man’s dance video was posted on Instagram and it may make you want to shake a leg too.

The video of the man’s dance was posted on the Instagram account rajkumar.984045 six days ago and it has received more than 10.8 million views so far, making it viral. The man can be seen grooving to the song Chikku Bukku Rayiley that featured Prabhu Deva from the 1993 film Gentleman. Clad in a shirt and lungi, the middle-aged man is seen slaying the dance moves on the street. Wearing slippers, the man even does the moonwalk perfectly while his two companions look on with folded arms.

“Dancer Ramesh Anna,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has crossed more than a million likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments, including Telugu actor Racha Ravi and cricketer Sanju Samson.

Racha Ravi reacted with fire and heart emojis on the video. Sanju Samson posted a smiling face with an open mouth and ok hand emoticons.

“Uncle got moves huh,” commented an Instagram user. “See the perfection of moonwalk,” posted another. “Hence, it’s proved ... age is just a number,” wrote a third. Another individual posted, “A dancer always dancer.” “Oh my god. He’s awesome,” reads another comment.