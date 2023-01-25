Man sings Brahmastra’s Kesariya in 5 languages, netizens say ‘beautiful sangam’

Brahmastra’s song Kesariya, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been making waves on social media platforms since its release by the makers. While many are in awe of the love ballad from Ayan Mukherjee’s magnum opus, others were unamused with the ‘love storiyan’ part in the song. Some even shared dance covers, unexpected crossovers and beautiful renditions of the song that touched netizens’ souls and earned them a thunderous round of applause. Now, a video that is gaining traction on social media captures a man singing Kesariya. What’s more, he sings it in five languages, that too in a minute.

“Kesariya in 5 languages,” read the caption accompanying the video shared by Instagram handle @himhansmusic. It opens to show the man, who goes by Kush on Insta, singing Kesariya in five languages. Kush starts with the Hindi version of Kesariya and goes on to sing it in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on December 16, and it has since raked up more than 1.9 lakh views. The share has also received 15,000 likes and a flurry of comments from Internet users.

Here’s what people posted in the video’s comments:

“Wowwww,” posted an individual with fire emoticons. “This is such a beautiful ‘sangam’ of all the languages. Hands down!” shared another. “Close your eyes and listen, you will not feel a different language,” expressed a third. “And the music has no language barriers,” commented a fourth. “This is literally mind blowing,” wrote a fifth.

